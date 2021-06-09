Cold feet: couples face anxious wait till Monday over wedding rules

Watch a report from the west of the region by ITV Anglia's Graham Stothard

Couples due to get married after June 21st face an agonising wait until Monday to find out if their big day can go ahead without restrictions on the number of guests.

The government says it won't make any announcement before the 14th as it needs to consider all the data.

This is cold comfort to Laura Long and Jack Cooper from Bury St Edmunds.

They plan on tying the knot on June 22, and want to have an evening reception with more than 60 guests.

"With things that we've seen on social media, you do get really worried about it because you're not 100% sure. You keep seeing one minute they're going to extend it by 2 weeks and the next minute they're not," she said.

Watch a report from the east of the region by ITV Anglia's Charlie Frost

Many in the wedding industry are urging the ministers to ease the rules as planned or they fear many businesses will go bust.

Darren Openshaw, a wedding DJ based in Northampton, has been checking over his equipment ready to get the dance floors going after June 21st. The uncertainty now surrounding the final relaxation of rules is making his preparations very difficult

"Our last gig in March last year, we had no idea it would go on this long. Financially it's been quite hard," he said.

"I'm down because I haven't been able to claim the self-employed income support scheme, and a lot of my colleagues had to take separate jobs just to pay the bills because they've fallen through the cracks and they haven't been able to access any benefits, so it's been very tough," Darren Openshaw added.

According to a survey by ITV News and campaign group What About Weddings - 39% of businesses would fold within 3 months if weddings aren't back to normal by the end of this month. What About Weddings says that is putting 150,000 jobs at risk.

But Government minister, Robert Jenrick MP said today that the government wouldn't budge on its plan to make an announcement on Monday 14th June about the future of restrictions.

Robert Jenrick MP says the Prime Minister will make an announcement on Monday 14th after considering all the data. Credit: ITV

"We've seen cases start to rise but we're also seeing that the link between those cases and hospitalizations with people becoming seriously ill is at least disrupted, hopefully broken."

"Let's continue to look at the data and we'll make a final judgement next week," Mr Jenrick said.