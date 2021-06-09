Hundreds of children in Ipswich have had extra teaching help to stop them falling behind because of lockdown at the start of the year.

The Ipswich Opportunity Area scheme has used government funding to recruit remote learning support assistants.

In the first half of the spring term more than 800 children received help with more than 700 up to Easter.

The government-funded programme allocated £180,000 to recruit 15 new teaching assistants in November, with the express aim of helping pupils who have fallen behind during the Covid-19 crisis.

Figures have now indicated that in the first six weeks of the new term starting in January there were 845 pupils who gained support, from those assistants, and 745 in the second half-term - a "school's worth of children" according to project bosses.

Schools notified the Opportunity Area of pupils in their classes struggling the most, and the RLSAs worked either one-to-one or in small groups to help them recover lost ground.

Jacqueline Bircham, programme director for Ipswich Opportunity Area, said it was not just about the teaching but also "breaking down the barriers to learning".

"In the morning, the school doesn't know if it is going to run as usual or whether there will be a sudden isolation, a teacher has to change, some groups have to switch to remote learning, It is really fluid," she said.

"For some of those pupils that really struggled they will fall through the gaps. The RLSAs have provided that net those children fall into.

"They did masses of work during lockdown and this period afterwards their role has changed, It is the daily complications and they have prevented the children falling through the net. Latterly, as there are fewer infections and those complications reduce, they are able to give that really targeted support for those children who have got lots and lots of work to do."