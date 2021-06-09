Rob Setchell went along to see if he could get a glimpse- you can watch his report here

The president of the United States is expected to fly into RAF Mildenhall today, 9th June, on Airforce One.

This is his first time visiting foreign soil, where he will meet with Boris Johnson ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall.

Keen plane spotters have been staying at the base in a hope to see Mr Biden arrive.

The campsites around RAF Mildenhall are packed. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The campsites around RAF Mildenhall are packed. Aviation enthusaists have their lenses and ladders at the ready to try and get a glimpse of the President's aircraft.

Biden is the latest of a whole squadron of Presidents to touch down in Mildenhall, including Trump, Bush and Nixon.

President Nixon who flew in to meet Prime Minister Harold Wilson in 1969. Credit: British Pathe

People like Becky, who's from Sheffield, have travelled far and wide for a box seat:

I found out Airforce One was coming in, we weren't sure when, but happy days, I'm gonna see Airforce One. I don' think there's anything better is there. Becky Ward, Aviation enthusiast

Becky Ward- aviation enthusiast Credit: ITV News Anglia

Biden's brief visit to Suffolk is likely to leave a mark on the memories of these keen plane spotters - even if it is the sight of his aircraft that they'll treasure most.

