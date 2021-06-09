Watch Tanya Mercer's report from outside Ipswich Crown Court

A 16-year-old boy who shot another teenager in the face with a shotgun in Kesgrave in Ipswich last year has said he didn't mean to harm him.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told Ipswich Crown Court he only intended to scare his victim and was truly sorry for what he did.

Pictures from the scene, September 2020. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Giving evidence at his trial on Wednesday 9th June, the defendant admitted having a Beretta firearm, but denied intending to shoot or kill the victim on September 7th 2020.

He told jurors that he had an interest in guns "at quite an early age".

Pictures from September 2020. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The victim was left with "devastating and life-changing injuries", suffering a stroke shortly after at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, and has been "partially paralysed" as a result, the trial at Ipswich Crown Court has heard.

Asked how he felt about the injuries he caused, the defendant said: "I can't imagine the pain and suffering that his family must have gone through, let alone him, and I am truly sorry for what I did."

He's pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

The trial continues.

