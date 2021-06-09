Man rescued after getting into difficulty in water at Bawsey Country Park

A man's been rescued after getting into difficulty near King's Lynn in Norfolk.

Emergency crews were called to Bawsey Country Park, which has a water-filled pit, at around two o'clock today, 9th June.

Swimming in the pit is banned because of the risk of cold water shock.

The man, thought to be in his 20s, been take to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

Emergency services at Bawsey Country Park, 9th June 2021. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Last summer, police in Norfolk urged people to take the 'utmost care' around water after a man in his 20s died at Bawsey Country Park.

At the time, Greg Preston from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said:

"The main reasons for getting into trouble in the water, open water like this, is those hidden dangers below the water. It will be the temperature, water will be quite warm on the surface, underneath it won't be. It's very difficult, you can't overcome cold water shock. Weeds underneath, entanglement, there's tree roots, there's all sorts in our waterways. Unfortunately they take their toll."