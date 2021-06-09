For the first time in over 10 years, the University of Oxford has overtaken Cambridge University as the UK’s number-one-rated university in the 2022 Complete University Guide league tables.

The annually compiled league tables also show that England has yet again claimed 9 out of the top 10 universities.

Every year for the last quarter of a century, the team behind the Complete University Guide (CUG) has released a set of university and subject league tables aimed at guiding prospective students in their higher education decision-making.

This year’s tables indicate similar levels of performance to last year’s from most universities, but with a few surprising shifts, with the University of Essex climbing 16 places into 25th position.

The University of East Anglia went up three places, while the University of Bedfordshire being ranked down 7 places, at the bottom of the table.

The universities in East Anglia ranked: