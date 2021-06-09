Plans for new hospital operating theatre block approved by councillors

Plans for a new operating theatre block at Hinchingbrooke Hospital have been approved by Huntingdonshire District Council.

The development is the second part of a three-phase scheme to replace and modernise the old hospital building which opened in 1984.

Hinchingbrooke Hospital. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The approval marks the latest milestone on the hospital's journey to provide new facilities to enhance the experience of patients requiring surgery.

It is an exciting time for our patients and staff, particularly those working in our existing theatres, as they have been closely involved in planning the new operating environment they will be working in. We are looking forward to involving all our stakeholders in every stages of the process. Caroline Walker, Chief Executive Officer at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust

The theatre block development will be located between the main hospital building and the Treatment Centre.

It will provide 7 operating theatres, recovery and admission facilities and a separate area for children to be cared for during their surgical procedure.

The new facility will incorporate the latest thinking on operating theatre design and technology.