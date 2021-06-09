Plans for new hospital operating theatre block approved by councillors
Plans for a new operating theatre block at Hinchingbrooke Hospital have been approved by Huntingdonshire District Council.
The development is the second part of a three-phase scheme to replace and modernise the old hospital building which opened in 1984.
The approval marks the latest milestone on the hospital's journey to provide new facilities to enhance the experience of patients requiring surgery.
The theatre block development will be located between the main hospital building and the Treatment Centre.
It will provide 7 operating theatres, recovery and admission facilities and a separate area for children to be cared for during their surgical procedure.
The new facility will incorporate the latest thinking on operating theatre design and technology.
It will replace the theatres in the main hospital building, which are coming to the end of their operational life.
