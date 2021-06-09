Plans for new hospital operating theatre block approved by councillors

How the new theatre block at Hinchingbrooke Hospital will look. Credit: Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Plans for a new operating theatre block at Hinchingbrooke Hospital have been approved by Huntingdonshire District Council.

The development is the second part of a three-phase scheme to replace and modernise the old hospital building which opened in 1984.

Hinchingbrooke Hospital. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The approval marks the latest milestone on the hospital's journey to provide new facilities to enhance the experience of patients requiring surgery.

  • The theatre block development will be located between the main hospital building and the Treatment Centre.

  • It will provide 7 operating theatres, recovery and admission facilities and a separate area for children to be cared for during their surgical procedure.

  • The new facility will incorporate the latest thinking on operating theatre design and technology.

  • It will replace the theatres in the main hospital building, which are coming to the end of their operational life.