A car given to Princess Diana as an engagement present from Prince Charles, two months before their Royal wedding, is going up for auction in Colchester.

The 1981 Ford Escort Ghia Saloon has not been seen for years as its owner, who was a great admirer of the princess, kept its royal history a secret.

Reeman Dansie, the Specialist Royalty Auctioneers announced the discovery after it had disappeared from public view for over 20 years.

The Ford was Princess Diana's personal transport and was used by her until August 1982.

The interior is said to still be in good condition - having 83,000 miles on the clock, with its original paint and upholstery.

The car could fetch up to £40,000 pounds at auction on 29 June.

It also comes with a silver frog mascot on the bonnet.

This is a copy of a gift from Diana's sister, Lady Sarah Spencer, to remind her of the fairy tale of a girl whose kiss turns a frog into a prince.

The originality of the car is important to collectors who put a high value on owning something that was a personal possession of the late Princess James Grinter, Managing Director of Reeman Dansie

One of Princess Diana's other iconic cars, her Audi convertible, sold last year for £58,000.