Jason Alexander from Ipswich goes out litter picking every day.

A lot of the trash he finds is considered pretty vintage now. He's found crisp packets from the eighties and plastic bottles from before he was born.

It's all stuff he's found recently though showing that when you litter, it stays around for a seriously long time.

Jason's now collected enough retro rubbish to create his own mobile museum. He wants to use it to highlight the damage litter does to the environment.

Some of the brands he finds are pretty retro. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Jason's been amassing vintage litter for five years- 300 exhibits dating back to 1920.

He says when he stumbles across retro brands that have lain there for decades, he feels a mixture of nostalgia and horror.

This can of Quatro was the fizzy green pop Jason says he drank when he was a teenager in the eighties. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The wildlife enthusiast now tours schools, hosts workshops and leads volunteers on his rubbish walks to clean beaches, rivers, parks and streets.

People come along here to this stretch of the river because it is so beautiful and yet they end up leaving a lot of their litter behind which is so frustrating, it's disrespectful, it's lazy as well. Jason Alexander

Jason litter picking in Ipswich. Credit: ITV News Anglia

This weekend Jason will litter pick for twenty four hours in around Ipswich from midday on Saturday, 12th June.

