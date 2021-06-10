Play video

Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England presented by Political Correspondent Emma HutchinsonThis programme was transmitted in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 10 June 2021

Anglia Late Edition debates whether the coronavirus pandemic has declined enough for remaining restrictions to lifted on Monday 21 June 2021.

The government will decide whether to move to the final stage of the roadmap on Monday but there are concerns over the rising number of Covid-19 cases in some parts of the Anglia region, most notably Bedfordshire.

The programme also looked at the priorities for spending in the recovery with the Conservative backbench rebellion over the cutting of the overseas aid budget to 0.5% of national income instead of the promised 0.7%.

Sir Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson must make another education U-turn and boost funding to help children catch up on lost learning.

The Labour leader claimed the Prime Minister’s education policy is “all over the place” and he is “on the wrong side” of the issue again when it comes to the post-Covid 19 recovery.

Catch-up tsar Sir Kevan Collins walked away from his post and criticised the Government’s £1.4 billion recovery fund for children affected by school closures due to the pandemic, amid reports he was pushing for £15 billion.

ITV News Anglia Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson was joined on the programme by two of the region's politicians:

Richard Fuller was elected the Conservative MP for North East Bedfordshire in December 2019. He had previously been the Bedford MP from 2010-17.

Sarah Owen was elected the Labour MP for Luton South in December 2019 and is an Opposition Whip

Anglia Late Edition also discussed the arrival of US president Joe Biden for the weekend's G7 Summit in Cornwall.

Mr Biden landed on Air Force One at RAF Mildenhall, a US airbase in Suffolk on Wednesday evening.

The programme also looked at the plans to re-drawn the constituency map of the UK to even out the number of voters in each seat. The East of England will get three additional MPs because of a growing population.