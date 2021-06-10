The family of a teenage boy who was stabbed to death in Corby has urged his friends "not to seek retribution".

Rayon Pennycook was found on Constable Road , on 25 May and died a few hours later.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to stand trial charged with murder later this year.

Floral tributes were placed at the scene at the time of the stabbing. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A vigil is due to be held this evening (Thursday) to remember him, with his family saying they are "overwhelmed by the outpouring of support".

A statement released by his family said: “We, Rayon's family, would like to say we are overwhelmed with the outpouring of support and condolences for our beautiful boy. It's so appreciated and we know you are all feeling our grief.

“It has given us great comfort these past days knowing we are not alone and we would like to thank everyone for their love and prayers.

“Just like so many people close to Rayon, we are devastated that he has been taken from us, and every day, we live with the pain and feelings of loss as Rayon was such a big part of our lives.

“But we want to use this opportunity to appeal to his young friends not to seek retribution for Rayon's death outside of the courts.

"There has already been one tragedy and we do not want to see another one. Please let the police and the courts do their work – we know it’s hard but we do not want to see any more young people lose their lives in these circumstances.

“Rayon was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. He will live on in our hearts forever.”

The Vigil Service will take place on Thursday, June 10, from 6.15pm – 6.45pm on the public decking area facing onto Westcott Way near the Corby Cube.