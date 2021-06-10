Licensees of Flying Pig pub in Cambridge fear it could be demolished

Play video

Video report by ITV Anglia's Matthew Hudson

The licensees of a historic Cambridge pub say they have survived the pandemic, only to be given six months to leave by the owners so the site can potentially be redeveloped.

Matt and Justine Hatfield believe the closure of the Flying Pig will lead to its demolition - ending nearly 200 years of history.

The developers say they plan to regenerate what is an important site near the city centre.

Matt and Justine met at the Flying Pig and have run it for 24 years. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Matt and Justine Hatfield have until October to leave.

The owners plan to redevelop the site which could lead to the Pig being knocked down or hugely altered.

We've built it up over the years into an amazing place. But it's not just us, it's not just the family that is feeling the loss that's coming. It's a whole community. We have a huge outreach and people of all walks of life, of town and the gown, all use the pub. Justine Hatfield

Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Pig was built in 1840 and has a long history as a music venue. The Hatfield's have continued that tradition of hosting and nurturing local talent.

I'm going to be devastated. From the side of music, I've played some of my fondest gigs here in this garden. Harri Beasley, Musician and Bartender

The owners, Pace Investments, agreed to a rolling six-month lease with the Hatfield's four years ago when they applied for permission to redevelop the site.

In March, planning permission for the project was refused, but the company plans to submit new proposals.

This scheme would have preserved and enhanced the Flying Pig pub and guaranteed it's long term future as a wonderful 'real ale and music venue with its garden and family accommodation'. The existing office buildings on the site are now "dated", and occupiers are leaving. This is an important site for Cambridge and its economy, so something needs to happen sooner rather than later. Pace Investments

Credit: ITV News Anglia

While many pubs have, and will close, because of the pandemic, the Hatfield's are certain they would have bounced back.

We battled through lockdown and paying the rent. We were fortunate enough that the crowdfund sort of helped us through that. We really hoped to be able to reopen and try and get back some of the losses. This is why it's so devastating for us. Matt Hatfield

While the future of the Flying Pig is still uncertain, what does seem clear is that Matt and Justine will leave in the autumn after nearly a quarter of a century running the pub they love.