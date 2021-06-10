Licensees of Flying Pig pub in Cambridge fear it could be demolished
Video report by ITV Anglia's Matthew Hudson
The licensees of a historic Cambridge pub say they have survived the pandemic, only to be given six months to leave by the owners so the site can potentially be redeveloped.
Matt and Justine Hatfield believe the closure of the Flying Pig will lead to its demolition - ending nearly 200 years of history.
The developers say they plan to regenerate what is an important site near the city centre.
Matt and Justine Hatfield have until October to leave.
The owners plan to redevelop the site which could lead to the Pig being knocked down or hugely altered.
The Pig was built in 1840 and has a long history as a music venue. The Hatfield's have continued that tradition of hosting and nurturing local talent.
The owners, Pace Investments, agreed to a rolling six-month lease with the Hatfield's four years ago when they applied for permission to redevelop the site.
In March, planning permission for the project was refused, but the company plans to submit new proposals.
While many pubs have, and will close, because of the pandemic, the Hatfield's are certain they would have bounced back.
While the future of the Flying Pig is still uncertain, what does seem clear is that Matt and Justine will leave in the autumn after nearly a quarter of a century running the pub they love.