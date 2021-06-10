Murder investigation after man found dead in shed fire in Northamptonshire

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead inside a burning shed in a Northamptonshire village.

The fire took place in Salmon Lane, Middleton Cheney, on Wednesday at 3:35pm.

Emergency services arrived to the scene to find the shed alight, and after the flames were put out, the body was discovered.

Police have arrested a 65-year-old woman on suspicion of murder and she remains in police custody.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are ongoing.

Northamptonshire Police have urged anyone with information to get in touch on 101 regarding incident number 21000319651.