Northampton Town have announced that star midfielder Ryan Watson will leave the club, after bringing in former Cambridge United man Paul Lewis as his replacement.

The Cobblers had been locked in contract talks with Watson who finished last season as the club's top scorer with nine goals in all competitions.

However, a deal couldn't be reached and he is now free to find a new club.

Northampton have signed Lewis from Tranmere Rovers to help fill the void left by Watson.

Lewis made just under 100 appearances for Cambridge earlier in his career, before moving to Tranmere where he played 53 times last season.

The 26-year-old, who scored seven goals last term, has agreed a two-year contract.

"We believe Paul will be an excellent signing for us," said manager Jon Brady.

"He fits the bill in terms of what we are looking for in one of our central midfielders. He is a good size, a good age, despite being only 26 he already has nearly 250 games under his belt and he played a part in Tranmere reaching the play offs last season.

"The signing of Paul means we will no longer be continuing with our interest in Ryan Watson. Ryan has done well for the club and we wish him every success in the next stage of his career.”