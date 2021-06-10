Norwich City have announced that their controversial sponsorship deal with Asian betting firm BK8 has been scrapped.

In a statement, Norwich described the parting of ways as a "mutual termination" and said that both the club and BK8 had decided to "immediately end the partnership" having taken on board feedback from supporters.

News of the deal with BK8, which was revealed on Monday, prompted a huge backlash among fans after pictures emerged of scantily clad women on the company's Instagram page.

Similar sexualised content could also be found on Youtube, some of which was removed after being highlighted by angry supporters.

Despite BK8 saying in a statement on Monday that their marketing techniques were "historical", a video advertising Euro 2020 containing sexualised images of young women could be found on Youtube as recently as Tuesday morning, before being promptly taken down just a few hours later.

Many Canaries supporters decided to write to the club to make their feelings known, while others vowed to boycott buying the kit if BK8 remained the sponsors.

Norwich have now apologised for the whole episode and have admitted that "we got it wrong."

“We have worked hard to build trust and engagement through our countless initiatives with our supporters and partners. We place huge value on our open and honest relationships with our community and supporters," Norwich City’s chief operating officer, Ben Kensell, said.

“As a self-financed club there is always a fine balance between generating the revenue levels required to help maintain that model, whilst working within our visions and values.

“On this occasion, we made an error of judgement. Our standards were not at the levels we demand of our football club."

Norwich have also said sorry to club legends Darren Eadie and Grant Holt who featured in a video released on Monday unveiling the deal.

“We can now only apologise to our supporters and former players, Grant Holt and Darren Eadie, who were across the BK8 promotional launch campaign, for any offence caused.

“We remain highly committed to diversity and equality across our football club and its community. We want to continue to embed a highly inclusive culture across the club, together with an accessible and welcoming environment free of demeaning and discriminatory behaviours.”

The Canaries say that a replacement shirt sponsor will be announced soon.

