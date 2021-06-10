Norwich City star Emi Buendía has completed his club record move to fellow Premier League side Aston Villa.

The fee is officially undisclosed, but the Canaries have confirmed it is a club record sale - surpassing the £25 million they received from Everton for Ben Godfrey last October.

Buendía scored 15 goals for Norwich last season as they won the Championship title, earning him the division's player of the season award.

He also recently earned his first call-up to the Argentina national squad.

It's believed Villa will pay Norwich an initial £33 million for the 24-year-old, although that figure could reach nearly £40 million over time.

Buendía has signed a five-year deal at Villa Park.

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber says Buendía made it clear that he wanted to leave the club.

“Whilst we are disappointed to have lost a fantastic player, we should take a moment to be proud of the journey that both Emi and the club have been on.

“Despite us not wanting Emi to leave, once he made it clear that he wanted to go to AstonVilla, and they reached the level of deal we have got to, we were left with little option.

“He and his young family will be missed, but he leaves with our blessings, for a club recordfee, one that could reach nearly double our previous record. Now that this deal is concluded, and with the benefit of it happening early in the summer, we look forward to progressing our transfer window plans.”

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith said: “Emiliano has just completed an outstanding season in a championship-winning Norwich side with 31 combined goals and assists and was named player of the season across the league.

"He is equally capable as a wide attacker or as a number 10 and is a great addition to our attacking options. We are delighted to have made such an exciting signing so early in the summer and look forward to Emi joining up with us for a full pre-season.”