Warning issued after 'multiple people' stung by jellyfish on Essex beaches

A warning has been issued after "multiple people" were stung by jellyfish that have washed up on beaches in Essex.

According to Essex Police, "hundreds" of the marine animals have been spotted in Southend-on-Sea, Leigh-on-Sea and Thorpe Bay.

A tweet read: "There are large amounts of purple/ white jellyfish along Southend seafront, with multiple people being stung.

"It has been reported that hundreds of the jellyfish have been washed up on the beach and floating in the water. The jellyfish have been found Leigh-on-Sea to Thorpe Bay."

Local Community group Southend Beach Care urged people not to "touch or collect them", and added that anyone who has come into contact with the jellyfish should seek medical help.

What should you do if you get stung by a jellyfish?

An archive picture of a jellyfish washed up on a UK beach. Credit: PA

rinse the affected area with seawater (not fresh water)

remove any spines from the skin using tweezers or the edge of a bank card

soak the area in very warm water (as hot as can be tolerated) for at least 30 minutes – use hot flannels or towels if you cannot soak it

take painkillers like paracetamol or ibuprofen

Source: NHS