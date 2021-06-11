Surge testing in Bedford will come to an end today as the number of Delta variant cases have shown signs of levelling off.

Currently in Bedford there were 170 instances of the variant B1617.2, which was first detected in India and has now be designated the Delta variant by the World Health Organisation in the week of May 29. There were 279 cases in Bedford in the previous week.

Surge testing that started in Bedford to attempt to control the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus will come to an end today.

For the past few weeks surge testing has been taking place in the Cauldwell, Kingsbrook and Queens Park areas of Bedford Borough, to identify as many positive cases as possible and break chains of transmission.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

Bedford Borough Council would like to the thank the 3,785 people who had taken a test, with more than 17,000 tests being handed out as part of the mass surge testing programme.

With case numbers in those areas now stable or falling surge testing will come to an end and the special mobile testing units will stop tomorrow Friday 11 June.

Thank you to everyone, volunteers, staff and partners who helped with leafleting & handing out test kits, and thank you to all the residents who took a free PCR test. We are stopping surge testing in these areas but COVID-19 has not gone away. Please continue to be cautious. Wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering, keep social distancing, meet up outside if you can & avoid crowded places. Cllr Louise Jackson, Portfolio Holder for Health and Wellbeing

Residents who have yet to return their completed test can do so by dropping them at the Prebend Street or University of Bedfordshire testing sites, or by posting them in a priority post box.