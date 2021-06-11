Euro 2020 - business owners dream of a golden summer

Play video

Watch Rob Setchell's report as businesses prepare for Euro 2020

As Euro 2020 finally kicks off businesses across the East of England are dreaming of a golden summer.

Economic data figures show that the UK economy grew by 2.3% in April, the fastest monthly growth since July last year, and the hospitality sector hopes the football will provide a further boost.

Police are warning fans to behave responsibly Credit: ITV News

It's not just pubs and bars that are hoping to see a boost in takings. Garden centres are already reporting strong demand for garden equipment and barbeque equipment.

With Covid cases rising again, and the debate raging over whether lockdown restrictions can be lifted, authorities are warning us to enjoy the tournament but do it safely