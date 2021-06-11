Family of 'much-loved' Luton teenager stabbed to death say they are 'heartbroken'

The family of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Luton on Tuesday have said they are extremely saddened and heartbroken.

Humza Hussain was killed after an attack on Stoneygate Road shortly after 4pm.

Humza was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds, but was pronounced dead just after 6pm.

One teenager was arrested on suspicion of murder, but currently remains in hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Another teenager has been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Now his family have described him as a ‘much-loved son, grandson and brother’.

We are extremely saddened and heartbroken at the passing of Humza. He was a young boy with his whole life ahead of him, and this should never have happened. He was a much-loved son, grandson and brother and it is a very sad loss for us as a family. We would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time. Family statement

Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward and speak to the police.