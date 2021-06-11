Fancy dress man raises money for mental health charities

Play video

Nick Jemetta talks about the characters who inspired him

A man from Hitchin who's been wearing different fancy dress costumes on work video calls to entertain his colleagues since the first lockdown has worn his 100th outfit today and says it will be his last.

Nick Jemetta, who's 37, has raised 9,000 pounds for Mental Health charities.

He's attended hundreds of Zoom meetings during lockdown, dressed as characters ranging from Batman to Gordon Ramsay.

The father-of-two wore his first outfit for a work video call after a fancy dress Friday PE with Joe Wicks class.

Everyone was just laughing, smiling and asking questions, It was lifting people up in a time when people were struggling Nick Jemetta, charity fundraiser

Nick says he knew some of his colleagues were living alone and had very little human interaction so he wanted to make them smile.

He's faced mental health issues himself and always struggled with "worrying and overthinking" culminating in a particularly difficult period in 2018.

Since I've been more vocal about my lived experience, I've taken my mask off, and I'm less bothered about what people think Nick Jemetta

The money Nick's raised will be split between Mental Health UK, Samaritans North Hertfordshire, Age UK Hertfordshire, Phase Hitchin, the Alzheimer's Society and NHS Charities Together