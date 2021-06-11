Sophie Peskett has become the first female player in Ipswich Town's history to sign a professional contract.

The club's Women's team were recently promoted to the third tier of the female pyramid after the FA approved their application to move up a league.

It means that Town will now be able to offer professional deals to some of their players, although it is still unusual for third tier clubs to do so.

Peskett, 18, has become the first player to commit her future to the club, turning down interest from the Women's Super League to agree a two-year contract.

The winger joined Ipswich from the Essex RTC (Regional Talent Club) in 2019, and was a key player as the Blues reached the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup last year.

"I was a bit shocked at first, being the first to be offered a pro contract, but it’s an amazing feeling to get it done," she said.

"The support I’ve had here, the opportunities I’ve had - it was easy to commit my future to Ipswich and it shows the intent of the club that we are signing players now on pro contracts. I just can’t wait for the season to start."