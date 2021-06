A Norfolk based wine retailer has announced a big increase in online drinks orders during the pandemic.

The home delivery service Naked Wines says sales soared by nearly 70 percent to 340 million pounds in the 12 months to March 2021.

The company benefited from pubs being closed for much of the year. But despite the boost in sales, losses widened as the company focused on expanding. Pre-tax losses hit 10.7 million pounds.