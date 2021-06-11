Inquests open seven years after speedboat tragedy

Inquests into the deaths of two men who've been missing since their speedboat capsized more than seven years ago on the Suffolk coast have opened.

79 year old Malcolm Sayer and Andrew Porter, who was 46 and from Great Yarmouth, were on the boat when a propeller snagged on fishing line near Lowestoft in March in 2014.

Their bodies have never been found. 43-year-old Peter Chambers was also onboard the vessel. His body was discovered at the time of the accident. Both hearings have been adjourned.