Italian arrest in Essex lorry deaths case

A man's been arrested in Italy in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in a refrigerated lorry in Essex

The bodies were found at Grays in October 2019. The 27-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence.

The migrants, aged between 15 and 44, suffocated in sweltering temperatures of up to 38.5C as the airtight container was shipped from Zeebrugge to Purfleet,

Eight people have been convicted in the UK for their part in the people smuggling operation.