Marathon effort for Brain tumour charity
Watch Hannah Pettifer's report on Ben's achievements
A runner who completed 31 marathons in 31 days has raised £225,000 for a brain tumour charity.
Ben Blowes, whos 49 and from Gazeley in Suffolk, embarked on the challenge to raise funds for Tom's Trust.
He's already a Guinness World Record holder after running the London Marathon with a tumble dryer on his back.
Each run was dedicated to a child which had been supported by Tom's Trust.
Debs Whiteley founded Tom's Trust with her husband Andrew after their nine-year-old son, Tom, died with a brain tumour in 2010.