Marathon effort for Brain tumour charity

Watch Hannah Pettifer's report on Ben's achievements

A runner who completed 31 marathons in 31 days has raised £225,000 for a brain tumour charity.

Ben Blowes, whos 49 and from Gazeley in Suffolk, embarked on the challenge to raise funds for Tom's Trust.

He's already a Guinness World Record holder after running the London Marathon with a tumble dryer on his back.

Each run was dedicated to a child which had been supported by Tom's Trust.

Debs Whiteley founded Tom's Trust with her husband Andrew after their nine-year-old son, Tom, died with a brain tumour in 2010.