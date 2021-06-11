Over 18s urged to come forward for jab in Bedford Borough

Play video

Bedford borough health chiefs are urging young people to come forward to get their jab, to help halt the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant.

For the first time in the borough any adult can just turn up and get their jab this weekend. It's hoped this will help halt the spread of the more transmissable delta variant.

It comes as Surge testing for the variant came to an end in Bedford Borough today. The area currently has one of the highest rates of infection in the entire country.

This Temple will vaccinate over 18s Credit: ITV Anglia

Ford End Road is one of two vaccination sites in Bedford where over 18s can come and get the Pfizer jab.

And for the first time tomorrow (Saturday), local residents can just turn up to the temple without needing to book an appointment. Walk-ins will be welcome anytime between 1-7pm on Saturday.

Over 18s being urged to come forward for the jab Credit: ITV Anglia

Bedford Borough still has one of the highest rates of infection in the country, it's been a hotspot for the delta variant. So the council is keen anyone aged 18 and over has the vaccine.

Dave Hodgson, Mayor of Bedford Borough, said: "We've had a very high rate, we're going down slightly but not quick enough and we just want to make sure we get as many people vaccinated as possible. We have some spare Pfizer vaccines and if we don't use them, they'll be wasted. We've done about 22,000 surge testing and obviously that's identified people without the symptoms so you'd expect the rate to go up a bit with that and that's been really successful at identifying and isolating people to make sure we don't spread it even more."

Thousands over over 18s queued at Twickenham Stadium in London recently Credit: ITV News

Health officials will be hoping that this walk in session in Bedford tomorrow is as popular as the one at Twickenham Stadium last week when people aged 18 and over queued for hours to get their first dose.

If you can't turn up to the walk in session tomorrow, don't worry, the council's set up a special hotline on their website where anyone aged 18 and over can book an appointment, so you can do that instead of turning up to the walk in session if you can't make it. So there are certainly lots of opportunities to get the jab here in Bedford.