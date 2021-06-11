Dozens of people in the Anglia region have received awards for the Queen's Birthday Honours in 2021.

Here is the full list for every county in the region.

BEDFORDSHIRE

Damehood

Professor Helen Valerie ATKINSON CBE FREng - Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Aerospace, Transport and Manufacturing, Cranfield University. For services to Engineering and Education

OBE

Professor Martin Graham CHRISTOPHER - Emeritus Professor of Marketing and Logistics, Cranfield School of Management, Cranfield University. For services to Business, Academia and the UK Economy

MBE

Grace Louisiana COLLINS - Leadership Adviser, Local Government Association. For services to Local Government

Caroline Jane COSTER - For services to Education in Bedfordshire and to Charity in Africa

Maria Freda LOVELL - For services to the African community in Bedfordshire during Covid-19

Peter SMITH - For services to Wildlife and Conservation in Bedfordshire

BEM

Paul Charles LATIMER - For services to the community in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire during Covid-19

CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Knighthood

Professor John Alexander David ASTON - Harding Professor of Statistics, University of Cambridge, and lately Chief Scientific Adviser, Home Office. For services to Statistics and Public Policymaking

Philip AUGAR - Lately Chair, Post-18 Education and Funding Review. For services to Higher and Further Education Policy

Professor Andrew HOPPER CBE FRS FREng - Treasurer and Vice-President, the Royal Society. For services to Computer Technology

Companions of the Order of the Bath

John Dominic WILSON - Director General Security Policy, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence

CBE

Julie DEANE OBE - Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Cambridge Satchel Company. For services to Entrepreneurship and Manufacturing

OBE

Dr Sara Penelope BARRATT - Chief Executive Officer, The Bridge London Trust. For services to Education

Simon Edward BURTON - Special Adviser to the Government Chief Whip. For political and public service

Professor Jagjit Singh CHADHA - Director, National Institute of Economic and Social Research. For services to Economics and Economic Policy

Dr Frederick Andrew CLEMENTS - Lately Chief Executive Officer, British Trust for Ornithology. For services to Conservation and Policy

Dr Shaun David FITZGERALD FREng - Director, Centre for Climate Repair, University of Cambridge. For services to the Covid-19 Response

Susan Elizabeth FREESTONE DL - For services to Education and the community in Cambridgeshire

John David STEELE - Lately Chair, English Institute of Sport. For services to Sport

Richard TURNER - Research and Development Director, AstraZeneca. For services to Pharmaceutical Manufacture and the Covid-19 Response

Professor James Lionel Norman WOOD - Head, Veterinary Medicine, University of Cambridge. For services to Veterinary Science

MBE

Arif Mohiuddin AHMED - Reader, Cambridge University. For services to Education

Paul BOYLE FREng (Billy Boyle) - Chief Executive Officer, Owlstone Medical. For services to Engineering

Daryl BROWN - Chief Executive, Magpas Air Ambulance. For services to Magpas and the Air Ambulance Sector

Regina Josephine Geraldine CLEMENT - Programme Director, Civil Service HR, Cabinet Office. For public service

Aimee DURNING - Teaching Assistant, University of Cambridge Primary School. For services to Education

Samantha Mary Ward DYER - Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cambridge Sustainable Food CIC. For services to Tackling Food Inequality during Covid-19

Dr Abdul Raffey FARUQI - Lately Senior Research Scientist, MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology. For services to Medical Research

Claire Patricia HIGGINS - Chief Executive, Cross Keys Homes. For services to Housing

Zillur HUSSAIN - Owner, Tavan Restaurant. For services to the community in Peterborough during the Covid-19 Pandemic

Rowhi Mahmood NEMER - Owner, CamCab. For services to Frontline NHS Workers and the community during the Covid-19 Pandemic

BEM

Carol ASTON - Police Staff, Designing Out Crime Officer, Cambridgeshire Constabulary. For services to Policing and the community in Ramsey, Cambridgeshire during the Covid-19 Pandemic

Joanne Lea BALMER - Chief Executive Officer, Oakland Care. For services to Social Care during Covid-19

Peter William DEE - For services to the community in Duxford, Cambridgeshire

Clare Anne HAWKINS - Head of Nursing, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group. For services to Nursing during the Covid-19 Pandemic

Reverend Anne Catharina RIGELSFORD - For services to the community in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

Mohammed SAEED - Vice Chairman, Community First, Peterborough. For services to the community in Peterborough

ESSEX

OBE

Susan BELL - Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Clinical Director, Kids Inspire. For services to Charity, Mental Health Provision and Education

MBE

Allan Godfrey BLUNDELL - For services to School Governance and the Voluntary Sector in Essex

David William CHURCHER - For services to Construction

Michael John CONYERS - For services to Charity and the community in Brentwood, Essex

Reverend Andrew FORDYCE - For services to the community in Colchester, Essex

Susan Rose FREESTONE - For services to the Food Supply Chain

Ashraf Rahimsha PATEL - Associate Specialist, Breast Surgery, The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust. For services to Funding and Research for Breast Cancer

BEM

Robert Louis ANGIRA - Senior Manager, Hutchison Ports UK and Club Director, Essex Rebels Junior Basketball Club. For services to Underprivileged Children in Essex through Sport

Lyndsey BARRETT - Founder, Sport for Confidence. For services to Disability Sport, particularly during the Covid-19 Pandemic

James Austin BEARDWELL - Customer Experience Assistant, J Sainsbury's plc. For services to the Food Supply Chain during Covid-19

Edwin Barry Anthony CLARKE - Police Staff, Essex Police. For services to Policing and the community in Essex

Kay Phyllis Sheard ENGLISH - Traffic Manager, City of London. For services to Transport Management in the City of London, including during the Covid-19 Pandemic

Brian Anthony JAGGS - Police Staff, Deputy Head of IT, Essex and Kent Police. For services to Policing and the Covid-19 Response

Jacqueline KNIGHT - Consumer Policy and Enforcement Manager, Civil Aviation Authority. For services to Consumers

Stuart LONG - For services to the community in Southend, Essex

John Ian Michael MCKAY - For services to community in Basildon, Essex

Joyce OBASEKI - Founder, Grant A Smile. For services to Vulnerable People and the community in Loughton especially during Covid-19

Liam Benjamin PRESTON - For services to Young People

HERTFORDSHIRE

Damehood

Elizabeth Anne Finlay GARDINER CB - First Parliamentary Counsel, Office of the Parliamentary Counsel. For services to Government and the Legislative Process

OBE

Ben Davies LEVINSON - Headteacher, Kensington Primary School, Newham. For services to Education

Edward Stephen REES - Vice President, Discovery Biology Department, AstraZeneca. For services to UK Science and the Covid-19 Response

Veronica Maudlyn RYAN - Sculptor. For services to Art

Christopher Paul SKEITH - Chief Executive Officer, Association of Event Organisers. For services to the Events Industry during Covid-19

MBE

Richard Hugh BEAZLEY DL - For services to the community in Hertfordshire

Elizabeth Anne BUTTERFIELD - Deputy Governor, Church Lads and Church Girls Brigade. For services to Young People

Linda Ann CROWE - Senior Project Manager for Health and Social Care Network, NHS Digital. For services to Health and Care particularly during Covid-19

Elizabeth Charlotte FRANKLIN-JONES - Children's Senior Sister, Children's Emergency Department, East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. For services to Nursing and Mental Health Services

Jane Susan MACLAREN - For Political Service

Sarah-Jane MUKHERJEE - For services to British Agriculture and Farmer Wellbeing

Catherine Ann PELLEY - Chief Nurse and Director of Clinical Governance, Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing Leadership in the NHS

Francis Arthur RUNACRES - Executive Director, Enterprise and Innovation, Arts Council England. For services to the Arts

Geoffrey Michael SIMMONDS - Trustee, Pavilion Opera Educational Trust. For services to Education

Jaime Bree SMITH - Director, Mental Health and Wellbeing in Schools Programme, Anna Freud Centre, London. For services to Education

BEM

Geoffrey Harold APPERLEY - Deputy National Welfare Adviser, The Royal Naval Association. For voluntary service in support of Naval Veterans during Covid-19

Daniel Benjamin BLACK - For services to Laser Technology Innovation

Angela Mary DUKES - Site Staff, Watford Grammar School for Boys, Hertfordshire. For services to Education

Dr William Alan HAWKSHAW - For services to Music and Composing

Rajendra Parshotam Popat PANKHANIA - For services to Older People and to the community in Stanmore, North London

Victoria POOLEY - For services to the community in Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Jon PRATTEN - Chief Executive Officer, Jubilee House Care Trust. For services to People with Learning Disabilities in Hertfordshire during Covid-19

Elizabeth Mary TIMMONS - Voluntary Inpatient Unit Assistant, Peace Hospice Care. For services to Terminally Ill Patients

MILTON KEYNES

BEM

Andrew Martyn FORBES - For services to the community in Wolverton, Buckinghamshire

Shaaron FORBES - For services to the community in Wolverton, Buckinghamshire

Lesley GILBERT - For services to the community in Haversham and Little Linford, Buckinghamshire

Stephen Esmond KIMBELL - For services to the community in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

NORFOLK

OBE

Dr Gavin Mark SIRIWARDENA - Head of Terrestrial Ecology, British Trust for Ornithology. For services to Biodiversity in the UK

MBE

Michael BEST - Lately Prison Officer, Entry Level Training Mentor, HM Prison Wayland. For services to HM Prison and Probation Service

Stephen Douglas EARL - Founder and Managing Director, Panel Graphic. For services to the NHS and Front-Line Workers during the Covid-19 Pandemic

Kay Dawn HARVEY BEM - For services to the community in Badersfield, Norwich

Marie Lyse NUMUHOZA - For services to Human Rights and the community in Thetford, Norfolk

Stuart RIMMER - Principal, East Coast College. For services to Education and the community in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk during the Covid-19 Pandemic

Michael John TAYLOR - Co-founder, The Bridge For Heroes. For services to Supporting Ex-Service Personnel and their Families

Helen TAYLOR - Co-founder, The Bridge For Heroes. For services to Supporting Ex-Service Personnel and their Families

Darren Richard TAYLOR - Chief Officer, Norfolk Special Constabulary. For services to Policing and the community in Norfolk

Peter John WATERS - Executive Director, Visit East of England. For services to the Tourism Industry during Covid-19

BEM

Joanne FOULGER - For services to the community in Keswick, Norfolk during Covid-19

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Damehood

The Rt. Hon. Andrea Jacqueline LEADSOM MP - Member of Parliament for South Northamptonshire. For political service

OBE

Theresa GRANT - Chief Executive, Northamptonshire County Council. For services to Local Government and the Public Sector

Antony David William MCARDLE TD - Lead Commissioner, Northamptonshire County Council. For services to Local Government and public service

Jennifer Suzanne MCDONNELL - Knowledge Transfer Manager, Knowledge Transfer Network. For services to the Green Economy

Kirsty Anne MURPHY - Aviation Ambassador. For services to Aviation

Lisa Jayne WAINWRIGHT - For services to Sport

BEM

John BROWNHILL - Co-founder, Food4Heroes. For services to the Covid-19 Response

Adrian Russell DALE - For services to the community in the Parish of Chelveston-cum-Caldecott, Northamptonshire, particularly during Covid-19

Jacqueline GOODALL - Inclusion Support Manager, Sponne School, Towcester, Northamptonshire. For services to Education

SUFFOLK

CBE

Professor William James SUTHERLAND - Miriam Rothschild Professor, Conservation Biology, University of Cambridge. For services to Evidence-based Conservation

Richard Christopher WAKEMAN - Musician, Presenter and Author. For services to Music and Broadcasting

OBE

Neil GLENDINNING - Chief Executive Officer, Harwich Haven Authority. For services to the Transport of Freight particularly during the Covid-19 Response

Brendan Joseph KEANEY - Chief Executive, DanceEast. For services to Dance

BEM

Matthew READ - Head Sailmaker, Suffolk Sails. For services to Frontline Health Workers throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic

Simon Peter SCAMMELL - Head Sailmaker, Suffolk Sails. For services to Frontline Health Workers throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic