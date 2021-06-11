Queen's Birthday Honours in the Anglia region: Your county-by-county guide
Dozens of people in the Anglia region have received awards for the Queen's Birthday Honours in 2021.
Here is the full list for every county in the region.
BEDFORDSHIRE
Damehood
Professor Helen Valerie ATKINSON CBE FREng - Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Aerospace, Transport and Manufacturing, Cranfield University. For services to Engineering and Education
OBE
Professor Martin Graham CHRISTOPHER - Emeritus Professor of Marketing and Logistics, Cranfield School of Management, Cranfield University. For services to Business, Academia and the UK Economy
MBE
Grace Louisiana COLLINS - Leadership Adviser, Local Government Association. For services to Local Government
Caroline Jane COSTER - For services to Education in Bedfordshire and to Charity in Africa
Maria Freda LOVELL - For services to the African community in Bedfordshire during Covid-19
Peter SMITH - For services to Wildlife and Conservation in Bedfordshire
BEM
Paul Charles LATIMER - For services to the community in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire during Covid-19
CAMBRIDGESHIRE
Knighthood
Professor John Alexander David ASTON - Harding Professor of Statistics, University of Cambridge, and lately Chief Scientific Adviser, Home Office. For services to Statistics and Public Policymaking
Philip AUGAR - Lately Chair, Post-18 Education and Funding Review. For services to Higher and Further Education Policy
Professor Andrew HOPPER CBE FRS FREng - Treasurer and Vice-President, the Royal Society. For services to Computer Technology
Companions of the Order of the Bath
John Dominic WILSON - Director General Security Policy, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence
CBE
Julie DEANE OBE - Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Cambridge Satchel Company. For services to Entrepreneurship and Manufacturing
OBE
Dr Sara Penelope BARRATT - Chief Executive Officer, The Bridge London Trust. For services to Education
Simon Edward BURTON - Special Adviser to the Government Chief Whip. For political and public service
Professor Jagjit Singh CHADHA - Director, National Institute of Economic and Social Research. For services to Economics and Economic Policy
Dr Frederick Andrew CLEMENTS - Lately Chief Executive Officer, British Trust for Ornithology. For services to Conservation and Policy
Dr Shaun David FITZGERALD FREng - Director, Centre for Climate Repair, University of Cambridge. For services to the Covid-19 Response
Susan Elizabeth FREESTONE DL - For services to Education and the community in Cambridgeshire
John David STEELE - Lately Chair, English Institute of Sport. For services to Sport
Richard TURNER - Research and Development Director, AstraZeneca. For services to Pharmaceutical Manufacture and the Covid-19 Response
Professor James Lionel Norman WOOD - Head, Veterinary Medicine, University of Cambridge. For services to Veterinary Science
MBE
Arif Mohiuddin AHMED - Reader, Cambridge University. For services to Education
Paul BOYLE FREng (Billy Boyle) - Chief Executive Officer, Owlstone Medical. For services to Engineering
Daryl BROWN - Chief Executive, Magpas Air Ambulance. For services to Magpas and the Air Ambulance Sector
Regina Josephine Geraldine CLEMENT - Programme Director, Civil Service HR, Cabinet Office. For public service
Aimee DURNING - Teaching Assistant, University of Cambridge Primary School. For services to Education
Samantha Mary Ward DYER - Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cambridge Sustainable Food CIC. For services to Tackling Food Inequality during Covid-19
Dr Abdul Raffey FARUQI - Lately Senior Research Scientist, MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology. For services to Medical Research
Claire Patricia HIGGINS - Chief Executive, Cross Keys Homes. For services to Housing
Zillur HUSSAIN - Owner, Tavan Restaurant. For services to the community in Peterborough during the Covid-19 Pandemic
Rowhi Mahmood NEMER - Owner, CamCab. For services to Frontline NHS Workers and the community during the Covid-19 Pandemic
BEM
Carol ASTON - Police Staff, Designing Out Crime Officer, Cambridgeshire Constabulary. For services to Policing and the community in Ramsey, Cambridgeshire during the Covid-19 Pandemic
Joanne Lea BALMER - Chief Executive Officer, Oakland Care. For services to Social Care during Covid-19
Peter William DEE - For services to the community in Duxford, Cambridgeshire
Clare Anne HAWKINS - Head of Nursing, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group. For services to Nursing during the Covid-19 Pandemic
Reverend Anne Catharina RIGELSFORD - For services to the community in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
Mohammed SAEED - Vice Chairman, Community First, Peterborough. For services to the community in Peterborough
ESSEX
OBE
Susan BELL - Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Clinical Director, Kids Inspire. For services to Charity, Mental Health Provision and Education
MBE
Allan Godfrey BLUNDELL - For services to School Governance and the Voluntary Sector in Essex
David William CHURCHER - For services to Construction
Michael John CONYERS - For services to Charity and the community in Brentwood, Essex
Reverend Andrew FORDYCE - For services to the community in Colchester, Essex
Susan Rose FREESTONE - For services to the Food Supply Chain
Ashraf Rahimsha PATEL - Associate Specialist, Breast Surgery, The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust. For services to Funding and Research for Breast Cancer
BEM
Robert Louis ANGIRA - Senior Manager, Hutchison Ports UK and Club Director, Essex Rebels Junior Basketball Club. For services to Underprivileged Children in Essex through Sport
Lyndsey BARRETT - Founder, Sport for Confidence. For services to Disability Sport, particularly during the Covid-19 Pandemic
James Austin BEARDWELL - Customer Experience Assistant, J Sainsbury's plc. For services to the Food Supply Chain during Covid-19
Edwin Barry Anthony CLARKE - Police Staff, Essex Police. For services to Policing and the community in Essex
Kay Phyllis Sheard ENGLISH - Traffic Manager, City of London. For services to Transport Management in the City of London, including during the Covid-19 Pandemic
Brian Anthony JAGGS - Police Staff, Deputy Head of IT, Essex and Kent Police. For services to Policing and the Covid-19 Response
Jacqueline KNIGHT - Consumer Policy and Enforcement Manager, Civil Aviation Authority. For services to Consumers
Stuart LONG - For services to the community in Southend, Essex
John Ian Michael MCKAY - For services to community in Basildon, Essex
Joyce OBASEKI - Founder, Grant A Smile. For services to Vulnerable People and the community in Loughton especially during Covid-19
Liam Benjamin PRESTON - For services to Young People
HERTFORDSHIRE
Damehood
Elizabeth Anne Finlay GARDINER CB - First Parliamentary Counsel, Office of the Parliamentary Counsel. For services to Government and the Legislative Process
OBE
Ben Davies LEVINSON - Headteacher, Kensington Primary School, Newham. For services to Education
Edward Stephen REES - Vice President, Discovery Biology Department, AstraZeneca. For services to UK Science and the Covid-19 Response
Veronica Maudlyn RYAN - Sculptor. For services to Art
Christopher Paul SKEITH - Chief Executive Officer, Association of Event Organisers. For services to the Events Industry during Covid-19
MBE
Richard Hugh BEAZLEY DL - For services to the community in Hertfordshire
Elizabeth Anne BUTTERFIELD - Deputy Governor, Church Lads and Church Girls Brigade. For services to Young People
Linda Ann CROWE - Senior Project Manager for Health and Social Care Network, NHS Digital. For services to Health and Care particularly during Covid-19
Elizabeth Charlotte FRANKLIN-JONES - Children's Senior Sister, Children's Emergency Department, East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. For services to Nursing and Mental Health Services
Jane Susan MACLAREN - For Political Service
Sarah-Jane MUKHERJEE - For services to British Agriculture and Farmer Wellbeing
Catherine Ann PELLEY - Chief Nurse and Director of Clinical Governance, Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing Leadership in the NHS
Francis Arthur RUNACRES - Executive Director, Enterprise and Innovation, Arts Council England. For services to the Arts
Geoffrey Michael SIMMONDS - Trustee, Pavilion Opera Educational Trust. For services to Education
Jaime Bree SMITH - Director, Mental Health and Wellbeing in Schools Programme, Anna Freud Centre, London. For services to Education
BEM
Geoffrey Harold APPERLEY - Deputy National Welfare Adviser, The Royal Naval Association. For voluntary service in support of Naval Veterans during Covid-19
Daniel Benjamin BLACK - For services to Laser Technology Innovation
Angela Mary DUKES - Site Staff, Watford Grammar School for Boys, Hertfordshire. For services to Education
Dr William Alan HAWKSHAW - For services to Music and Composing
Rajendra Parshotam Popat PANKHANIA - For services to Older People and to the community in Stanmore, North London
Victoria POOLEY - For services to the community in Hitchin, Hertfordshire
Jon PRATTEN - Chief Executive Officer, Jubilee House Care Trust. For services to People with Learning Disabilities in Hertfordshire during Covid-19
Elizabeth Mary TIMMONS - Voluntary Inpatient Unit Assistant, Peace Hospice Care. For services to Terminally Ill Patients
MILTON KEYNES
BEM
Andrew Martyn FORBES - For services to the community in Wolverton, Buckinghamshire
Shaaron FORBES - For services to the community in Wolverton, Buckinghamshire
Lesley GILBERT - For services to the community in Haversham and Little Linford, Buckinghamshire
Stephen Esmond KIMBELL - For services to the community in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
NORFOLK
OBE
Dr Gavin Mark SIRIWARDENA - Head of Terrestrial Ecology, British Trust for Ornithology. For services to Biodiversity in the UK
MBE
Michael BEST - Lately Prison Officer, Entry Level Training Mentor, HM Prison Wayland. For services to HM Prison and Probation Service
Stephen Douglas EARL - Founder and Managing Director, Panel Graphic. For services to the NHS and Front-Line Workers during the Covid-19 Pandemic
Kay Dawn HARVEY BEM - For services to the community in Badersfield, Norwich
Marie Lyse NUMUHOZA - For services to Human Rights and the community in Thetford, Norfolk
Stuart RIMMER - Principal, East Coast College. For services to Education and the community in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk during the Covid-19 Pandemic
Michael John TAYLOR - Co-founder, The Bridge For Heroes. For services to Supporting Ex-Service Personnel and their Families
Helen TAYLOR - Co-founder, The Bridge For Heroes. For services to Supporting Ex-Service Personnel and their Families
Darren Richard TAYLOR - Chief Officer, Norfolk Special Constabulary. For services to Policing and the community in Norfolk
Peter John WATERS - Executive Director, Visit East of England. For services to the Tourism Industry during Covid-19
BEM
Joanne FOULGER - For services to the community in Keswick, Norfolk during Covid-19
NORTHAMPTONSHIRE
Damehood
The Rt. Hon. Andrea Jacqueline LEADSOM MP - Member of Parliament for South Northamptonshire. For political service
OBE
Theresa GRANT - Chief Executive, Northamptonshire County Council. For services to Local Government and the Public Sector
Antony David William MCARDLE TD - Lead Commissioner, Northamptonshire County Council. For services to Local Government and public service
Jennifer Suzanne MCDONNELL - Knowledge Transfer Manager, Knowledge Transfer Network. For services to the Green Economy
Kirsty Anne MURPHY - Aviation Ambassador. For services to Aviation
Lisa Jayne WAINWRIGHT - For services to Sport
BEM
John BROWNHILL - Co-founder, Food4Heroes. For services to the Covid-19 Response
Adrian Russell DALE - For services to the community in the Parish of Chelveston-cum-Caldecott, Northamptonshire, particularly during Covid-19
Jacqueline GOODALL - Inclusion Support Manager, Sponne School, Towcester, Northamptonshire. For services to Education
SUFFOLK
CBE
Professor William James SUTHERLAND - Miriam Rothschild Professor, Conservation Biology, University of Cambridge. For services to Evidence-based Conservation
Richard Christopher WAKEMAN - Musician, Presenter and Author. For services to Music and Broadcasting
OBE
Neil GLENDINNING - Chief Executive Officer, Harwich Haven Authority. For services to the Transport of Freight particularly during the Covid-19 Response
Brendan Joseph KEANEY - Chief Executive, DanceEast. For services to Dance
BEM
Matthew READ - Head Sailmaker, Suffolk Sails. For services to Frontline Health Workers throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic
Simon Peter SCAMMELL - Head Sailmaker, Suffolk Sails. For services to Frontline Health Workers throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic