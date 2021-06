Play video

Watch Natalie Gray's report on the East Anglian road trip

With international travel still so risky it's hardly surprising that many people who would normally go abroad this summer are planning on holidaying here instead.

The route of the Lonely Planet road trip Credit: ITV News

With that in mind the people behind The Lonely Planet Travel Guide have come up with 36 Great British Road Trips and one starting in Suffolk and ending in Norfolk is in the top six.