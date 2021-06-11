Your weather pictures from around the Anglia region June 2021

Bury St Edmund's on the 2nd of June 2021 Credit: @TractorWalking

May 2021

A selection of stunning images of the weather in the Anglia region June 2021.

Send your pictures to angliaweather@itv.com to featureOr tweet @ChrisPage90 and @WeatherAislingUse #AngliaPOTW on Instagram

Sunrise in Northamptonshire on the 2nd of June 2021 Credit: Matthew Irons
A daisy in the sunshine on the 2nd of June 2021 Credit: Val Rozier
Altocumulus cloud over Hertfordshire on the 2nd of June 2021 Credit: Carla Sears
Altocumulus cloud in South Cambridgeshire on the 5th of June 2021 Credit: @NatalieHHughes
Morning civlil twilight over the Fens on 2nd of June 2021 in Yaxley Credit: David Bradley
Sunrise at Waterbeach on the 7th of June 2021 Credit: John Challis
The partial eclipse on Thursday the 10th of June 2021 Credit: Barry Starling
Partial solar eclipse on Thursday 10th of June 2021 In Hertfordshire Credit: Carla Sears

Tips for taking weather pictures

  • When taking a picture to be used on one of our weather forecasts, don't forget to make them landscape - rather than portrait - as this fits the screen better;

  • Also, remember that the weather presenters stand on the left-hand side of the screen, so worth taking note of this when trying to capture that perfect picture to send into us;

  • It's also great if you can tell us where the picture was taken and the name you would like us to credit the picture with.

  • By sending your pictures to us, you agree for us to use them in our weather forecasts to be broadcast on television and online (though the copyright will remain with you at all times, and you will be credited)