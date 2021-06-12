Researchers at Cambridge University say a medieval trend for pointy shoes led to a sharp rise in bunions.

Cambridge University researchers analysed 177 skeletons from four cemeteries in and around the city.

Researchers in Cambridge examined 177 skeletons across the city Credit: Cambridge University

Their study indicated that 6% of individuals buried between the 11th and 13th century showed evidence of hallux valgus, better known as bunions, rising to 27% of those from the 14th and 15th centuries.

This coincided with the rise in popularity of a pointy-toed shoe called a poulaine.

Researchers say the pointy shoes were popular in the 14th/15th centuries

The remains of shoes excavated in places like London and Cambridge suggest that by the late 14th century almost every type of shoe was at least slightly pointed... We investigated the changes that occurred between the high and late medieval periods, and realised that the increase in hallux valgus over time must have been due to the introduction of these new footwear styles. Dr Piers Mitchell from Cambridge's Department of Archaeology

By the late 14th century almost every type of shoe was at least slightly pointed - a style common among adults and children alike Credit: Cambridge University

The study identified that 31 of the 177 skeletons displayed changes at the metatarsophalangeal toe joint consistent with long-standing hallux valgus.

Hallux valgus is a minor deformity in which the largest toe becomes angled outward and a bony protrusion forms at its base, on the inside of the foot.

While various factors can predispose someone to bunions, from genetics to muscle imbalance, the most common contemporary cause is constrictive boots and shoes.

Credit: University of Cambridge

Those buried in the city centre, particularly in plots for wealthier citizens and clergy, were more likely to have had bunions, according to the research.

The study indicated that 3% of skeletons at a rural cemetery 6km south of Cambridge showed signs of bunions, compared with 10% of those at a parish graveyard on what was the edge of town which mainly held the working poor.

This rose to 23% of those at a charitable hospital site, and 43% of those in the grounds of a former Augustinian friary where clergy and wealthy benefactors were buried - including five of the 11 individuals identified as clergy by their belt buckles.

Across late medieval society the pointiness of shoes became so extreme that in 1463 King Edward IV passed a law limiting toe-point length to less than two inches within London.