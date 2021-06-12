Play video

Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura

A nine stone tortoise has been reunited with his owner after after he made a great escape from his garden in Suffolk.

Titan the tortoise, who is 35 years old, was found by a member of the public last week.

His owner Richard was shell- shocked when he found out he'd escaped from this garden in Kesgrave near Ipswich.

I found out by getting a call from Suffolk police to say they had found my giant tortoise wandering round Kesgrave which was very confusing because before I left the premises I had locked him up. So we are not sure exactly how he managed to get out, but the consensus seems to be that he seems to be able to teleport. Richard Aston, Owner

Titan has now been reunited with his owner Credit: Suffolk Police

Titan had slowly made his way to a nearby road - around 500 metres away. Police were called - but at nine stone, returning him home was the easiest though.

It took a number of officers to lift the tortoise into a van and drive him home.

Getting Titan into the police van was no mean feat- he weighs nine stone! Credit: Suffolk Police

This isn't the first time Titan has made a great escape- but Richard hopes this is the last of his adventures.