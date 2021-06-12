Police pick up Titan the Tortoise who made a great escape from home
Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura
A nine stone tortoise has been reunited with his owner after after he made a great escape from his garden in Suffolk.
Titan the tortoise, who is 35 years old, was found by a member of the public last week.
His owner Richard was shell- shocked when he found out he'd escaped from this garden in Kesgrave near Ipswich.
Titan had slowly made his way to a nearby road - around 500 metres away. Police were called - but at nine stone, returning him home was the easiest though.
It took a number of officers to lift the tortoise into a van and drive him home.
This isn't the first time Titan has made a great escape- but Richard hopes this is the last of his adventures.