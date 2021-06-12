Police pick up Titan the Tortoise who made a great escape from home

Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura

A nine stone tortoise has been reunited with his owner after after he made a great escape from his garden in Suffolk.

Titan the tortoise, who is 35 years old, was found by a member of the public last week.

His owner Richard was shell- shocked when he found out he'd escaped from this garden in Kesgrave near Ipswich.

Titan has now been reunited with his owner Credit: Suffolk Police

Titan had slowly made his way to a nearby road - around 500 metres away. Police were called - but at nine stone, returning him home was the easiest though.

It took a number of officers to lift the tortoise into a van and drive him home.

Getting Titan into the police van was no mean feat- he weighs nine stone! Credit: Suffolk Police

This isn't the first time Titan has made a great escape- but Richard hopes this is the last of his adventures.