Researchers in Cambridge have welcomed their first participants in a new UK study to understand the effects of a 'booster' dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Cov-Boost study, a world-first clinical trial, offers individuals a chance to have a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to see whether a booster dose can better protect against the virus.

This Government-funded trial, led by the University of Southampton, has now opened a site at the National institute for Health Research (NIHR) Cambridge Clinical Research Facility at Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH).

More than 180 participants from the Cambridgeshire area are being asked to take part

It is the first study in the world to provide vital data on the impact of a third dose on patients' immune responses.

It will give scientists from around the world and the experts behind the UK's COVID-19 vaccination programme a better idea of how effective a booster of each vaccine is in protecting the individual from the virus.

The trial will look at seven different Covid-19 vaccines (including the Pfizer/BioNTech and Valneva vaccines) as potential boosters, given at least 10 to 12 weeks after a second dose as part of the ongoing vaccination programme. One booster will be provided to each participant and could be a different brand to the one they were originally vaccinated with.

Researchers at the NIHR Cambridge Clinical Research Facility will see more than 180 participants from the Cambridgeshire area take part. Volunteers will be aged 30 years or older and will have already received their full Covid-19 immunisation.

On arrival, participants will be fully informed about the study. If they agree to take part they will be randomly allocated to receive one of several different Covid-19 vaccines or a placebo vaccine. After the booster, the study will monitor any reaction and also measure the immune response to vaccination over the next year.

We are delighted to support this study here in Cambridge. We have conducted trials of several COVID-19 vaccine studies over the last year. It's an exciting opportunity to now work on a study to determine the effects of a third 'booster' dose of vaccines and I want to thank both the trial participants and our staff who are helping with this important research. Professor Krishna Chatterjee, Director of the NIHR Clinical Research Facility in Cambridge

All the data will be analysed with initial results expected in September. This will help inform decisions by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on any potential booster programme from autumn this year.

