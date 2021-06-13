Family of teenager who died after taking drugs issue warning

The family of a teenage girl who died after being supplied illegal drugs in Milton Keynes, has issued a warning to those who consider taking recreational substances.

Dione Grech, aged 24, of Westcroft, Milton Keynes, sold £50 worth of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, to 15 year old Mollie Nutt in July 2018.

Mollie took the substance with her boyfriend in Stantonbury on 23 July 2018. She went into cardiac arrest shortly afterwards and was taken to hospital, where she died.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that she died from an overdose of the class A drug. Her boyfriend also spent time in hospital, recovering from the drug’s effects.

Grech admitted to five drugs charges, but denied that he'd sold Mollie the drugs that caused her death, claiming instead that he'd sold them to her boyfriend but the Crown Prosecution Service and Thames Valley Police challenged this claim.

The judge at Aylesbury Crown Court ruled in favour of the prosecution and Grech was sentenced to 4 years and 3 months in prison.

A judge at Aylesbury Crown Court sentenced Grech to 4 years and 3 months in prison

Following his sentence, Mollie’s family has released the following statement:

“We would like to remind people, especially teenagers like Mollie that you are not invincible when it comes to taking drugs. Please just think carefully about the possible consequences, before taking any illegal substances.

“Mollie had her whole life ahead of her, but her misadventure on that sunny day at the beginning of the school holidays has robbed her of that, and left her family devastated.”