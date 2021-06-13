Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Norfolk.

Police were called just before 9.10am on Friday (11 June) to help firefighters following reports of a fire at an address in Cherwell Way.

A woman, aged in her 60s, was found inside the property. Sadly she was declared dead at the scene.

She was initially thought to have died in the fire but since then police say enquiries have led detectives to treat her death as murder. A Post Mortem examination carried out concluded she died from compression to her neck.

Pending formal Coroner’s inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the deceased as Linda Hood, aged 68.

Detective Inspector Lewis Craske said: "This is a tragic incident and my thoughts remain with her friends and family at this awful time. We continue to work alongside specialist investigators to establish the exact circumstances leading up to the fire and we are keen to speak with anyone who may be able to assist us with our enquiries.

We would like to speak with anyone who was in the vicinity of Cherwell Way on Thursday 10 June and Friday 11 June prior to the fire, or who may know something that could help our investigation. We want to understand who Linda was and would like to hear from all those who knew her. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have either dashcam or CCTV footage of the surrounding area. Detective Inspector Lewis Craske

He added "We know this will cause concern among local residents, however please be reassured that the local community will see an increased police presence in the area over the following days.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 100 of 11 June 2021 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.