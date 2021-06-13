Police renew appeal to trace three men wanted in connection with fatal shooting

Police have renewed an appeal for help in finding the killers of a father-of-three who was gunned down in Roydon near Harlow.

Robert Powell, who was 50, was shot multiple times outside an address on Water Lane in during the early hours of Saturday 13 June 2020.

Robert Powell was shot dead a year ago Credit: Essex Police

Mr Powell's family released a statement, describing him as "a loving, caring and compassionate family man" and "a charismatic figure in the community."

And they urged people to:

Look into your heart and help us find justice for Robert. All we need is someone to do the right thing, right now. The time has come. Please help bring Robert’s murderers to justice. Family statement

Three men Nana Oppong, 41, from Stratford, Israar Shah, 36, from Brentwood and Temitope Adeyinka, 37 and also from Stratford, are believed to have all been involved.

Oppong, Shah and Adeyinka are believed to have been involved Credit: Essex Police

Three rewards of up to £5,000 continue to be offered through the independent charity Crimestoppers, for any information given to them that leads to the arrest and charge of those responsible.

The scene of the shooting last June Credit: ITV Anglia

Any information can be given completely anonymously.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said:

“To anyone who may have withheld information over the past year, now is the time to help Robert’s family get some closure and to clear your conscience.

A lot can happen over a period of 12 months, and relationships and loyalties can change. It’s never too late to help make a difference and if you have any information, no matter how minor you think it may be, please report it to Crimestoppers. Det Ch Insp Stephen Jennings

Nana Oppong, who is also known as Enz, is 5ft 6ins tall, of a proportionate build and has links to the East London areas.

Israar Shah, who also goes by the name of Slick, is 6ft 1ins tall, of a slim build and is known to have links to East London and Romford.

Temitope Adeyinka, also known as Limo, is 5ft 8ins and of a medium build. He has links to areas in East London, in particular Stratford and Bow.

You can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org.