A teenage boy has been charged with murder following the death of another teenager in Luton this week.

Humza Hussain, 16, from Luton, died following the stabbing in Stoneygate Road on Tuesday 8th June.

A post mortem carried established that he died from stab wounds.

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection to the incident.

Credit: Bedfordshire Police

This morning (Sunday) a 16-year-old boy from Luton was charged with murder and possession of a bladed article. He's being detained by police ahead of a court appearance this week.

The second teenager was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and has been released on bail.

Anyone with information about the incident, particularly anyone who has recorded dash cam or other camera footage from Stoneygate Road between 3pm and 4pm on Tuesday, is asked to contact the police on 101 or via Bedfordshire.police.uk Please quote Operation Alstroemeria.

You can also speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.