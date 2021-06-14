Man in his 20s dies after falling from pub window

A man in his 20s has died after falling from a second-floor window at a pub in Suffolk.

Suffolk police were called to the Golden Lion in High Street in Newmarket just before 1am on Sunday, along with an ambulance and the air ambulance.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after.

A police cordon is up around the area while officers investigate, but they say the death is not thought to have been suspicious.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to get in touch, quoting reference: 37/31259/21.