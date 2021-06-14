A man who shot a Northamptonshire Police officer in the face three times has been jailed for 11 years.

Marshall Coe, previously of Desborough, shot Police Sergeant Dave Cayton 3 times with a metal pellet gun as PS Clayton responded to reports of a man with a weapon.

As PS Cayton searched a property Coe appeared, holding a pistol, which was later identified as one that fired metal pellets.

Before he could turn away, Coe shot PS Cayton three times in the face.

PS Cayton's scar Credit: Northamptonshire Police

PC Cayton said: "Everything slowed down, the best way I can explain it is the fight or flight choice and I genuinely believe you don’t get to choose which one your body decides on.

“At that exact moment I think that’s where the benefit of being a police officer and the training you receive and the morals that you have, come into play. So my body’s reaction was, I need to fight, I need to defend myself and I need to protect the other people in this property.”

Despite the pain, PS Cayton battled Coe, desperately trying to disarm him. Then Coe pulled out a knife.

PS Cayton deployed his taser before Coe eventually backed down.

PS Dave Cayton was shot in the face three times Credit: Northamptonshire Police

Coe was charged with wounding with intent and being in possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and last week he was sentenced to 11 years in prison, of which he will serve 8 years in custody.

At the end of the court case, His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo recommended PS Cayton for “the highest possible commendation” from the Chief Constable.

Northamptonshire's Police Chief Nick Adderley said: "Dave is an incredible police officer and I was so proud to hear of Judge Mayo’s comments regarding his bravery – commendations such as these are only handed out in very special circumstances which really demonstrates the level of courage Dave displayed that day during this absolutely horrific incident.