Met Office weather warning for thunderstorms in the Anglia region from Wednesday

Met Office yellow weather warning in force from 6pm on Wednesday 16 June until 6am on Friday 18 June 2021

The Met Office has issued early warning of the risk of thunderstorms affecting parts of the Anglia region from Wednesday evening onwards.

The storms will follow a period of very warm conditions early in the week which could see temperatures in South East England reaching 29°C (84°F).

The Met Office says: "Some places are likely to see thunderstorms later Wednesday through to Friday with the potential for travel disruption and flooding."

Rainfall totals of around 30 mm could fall in an hour, with some locations potentially receiving around 50 mm in 2-3 hours, although these will be fairly isolated. Met Office

The yellow weather warning says: "Although there remains significant uncertainty in location and timing, areas of thunderstorms are expected to move northeast across parts of England and Wales from late Wednesday through to Friday morning.

"Whilst not all locations will be affected, some intense thunderstorms may occur during this period with torrential rain, hail, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds possible."

The area covered by a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms from Wednesday evening until Friday morning Credit: Met Office

What to expect

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Read more: Met Office advice on staying safe in thunder and lightning