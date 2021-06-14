Pride of Britain 2021: The search to find Anglia's fundraiser of the year

Play video

The search is on to find our regional fundraiser of the year

ITV News Anglia is searching for a fantastic fundraiser to represent our region at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards - and we need your help.

It could be someone inspired by the late, great Captain Sir Tom Moore or perhaps an individual who's dedicated years to raising money for good causes.

Whatever their story, we'd love to hear about them.

If you'd like to nominate someone to be our regional fundraiser of the year you can head to itv.com/prideofbritain

Carol Vorderman at last year's Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards ceremony.

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards is the celebrity-packed bash where the stars of the show are not famous at all, but they are everyday heroes.

They celebrate ordinary folk who do extraordinary things.

Even the pandemic last year didn't stop them honouring the very best of British and this year they're back again, hopefully with the red carpet this time too.

Host of the Awards Carol Vorderman said: "The past year or so has seen so many amazing people doing brilliant things despite some of the most challenging conditions and we can't wait to recognise your unsung heroes again this year.

"And this is where you come in, because we're looking to celebrate ITV Regional Fundraisers and crown one of them the National Fundraiser of the Year for 2021.

"So if you know someone who fits the bill, we want to hear from you."

Suffolk DJ Andy Palazon was last year's Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year for Anglia East. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It could be someone like Andy Palazon, who was crowned ITV News Anglia's Fundraiser of the Year last year for the East of the region.

Or it could be someone like Damian Cox, who was crowned ITV News Anglia Fundraiser of the Year last year for the West of the region.

Nominations of this year's Pride of Britain fundraiser of the year are now open.

So if you'd like to nominate someone to be our regional fundraiser of the year you can head to itv.com/prideofbritain.

You can only nominate individuals and they must be aged 16 years old or over.

The closing date for nomination is Friday 13th of August and full terms and conditions can be found on our website.

And as Carol said, our regional winner will be one of 17 ITV Regional Finalists in with a shout of being crowned overall Pride of Britain Fundraiser.