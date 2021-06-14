Red Arrows to fly over Clacton to celebrate town's 150th anniversary
It's been announced that the Red Arrows will fly over Clacton in Essex on two days this summer.
It's to celebrate the town's 150th anniversary.
Along with the world-renowned Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF), the Royal Air Force (RAF) display team will take to the skies for the special flypast on the 26th and 27th of August 2021.
Tourism bosses at Tendring District Council say they hope the event at the Clacton Airshow will be a great boost to the area.
The team is made up of nine fast jet pilots, engineers and support staff.
Those coming to watch the iconic Red Arrows will be able to spread right along Clacton's coastline.
