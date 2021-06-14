Play video

The current 30-person limit for weddings in England is to be lifted and instead guest numbers will be dictated by a venue's capacity, Boris Johnson has said.

The prime minister announced the changes while confirming that most Covid-19 restrictions in England will remain in place for another four weeks, delaying the planned June 21 unlocking until July 19.

While there will be no limit to the number of guests allowed to attend a wedding, the PM said numbers will be dictated by the capacity of venues - the amount of invitees must allow for social distancing.

An estimated 50,000 weddings are reported to have been planned in the month after 21 June.

The wedding industry previously said it would cost them £300 million a week if the lifting of wedding restrictions was to be pushed back.

The industry has been decimated and couples left heartbroken by the constant delays in England.Laura Long and Jack Cooper are getting married later this month. They told ITV Anglia:

We feel great. It's just great to hear we can have that many people at our wedding now. It's taken a huge weight off our shoulders and we can have the wedding that we want now. Jack Cooper

Simon Day, manager at Essex wedding venue Barrington Hall said: