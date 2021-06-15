A badger that was rescued by the RSPCA after being found cold, wet and barely conscious in terrible weather has been released back into the wild.

Concerned locals spotted 'Stormzy' the badger collapsed on a footpath in Bures in Suffolk and called the RSPCA for help.

He's since made a miraculous recovery and has been released back into his home territory.

Stormzy was found on a footpath in Bures. Credit: RSPCA

Stormzy was rushed to the Wildlives Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Thorrington, near Colchester, after being found.

They immediately put him into a warm-up tank and treated him with fluids and a bottle of milk.

RSPCA staff say he was soon feeding properly, and within a couple of hours he was 'bright as a button'.

This poor little badger was in a really bad state- cold, wet and barely breathing - when the residents found him. As he was hardly conscious, they were able to pick him up, wrap him in a blanket and put him in a cardboard box. Jess Dayes, RSPCA Inspector

Stormzy has now made a full recovery. Credit: RSPCA

After a few days Stormzy had improved enough to be released back into the wild.

The Suffolk Badger Group were able to identify which sett the animal had originated from so he could be released right back into his home territory.

This story has a very happy ending, but it could have been very different. My thanks go to the eagle-eyed local residents who reported the little badger’s plight to the RSPCA, Wildlives Centre who did such a wonderful job of treating and rehabilitating ‘Stormzy’ and the Suffolk Badger Group for their help. Jess Dayes, RSPCA Inspector

The RSPCA advises that if a member of the public spots a badger in trouble, they should not try to handle the animal, but should contact the RSPCA helpline on 0300 1234 999.

