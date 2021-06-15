Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell has joined Championship club QPR for an undisclosed fee.

It's believed the R's triggered a £1 million buyout clause in Dozzell's contract.

The 22-year-old, who is the son of Ipswich legend Jason, came through the academy at Portman Road and scored on his debut at Sheffield Wednesday as a 16-year-old.

In total, Dozzell scored three goals in 93 appearances for Town.

Dozzell has signed a three-year deal with QPR.

"I have been at Ipswich since I was eight and I will always have love for the club, but I felt now was the right time to take this step in my career," said Dozzell.

"This takes me out of my comfort zone and I just think it's the right time."

Meanwhile, Stevenage have signed West Ham United goalkeeper Joseph Anang on a season-long loan.