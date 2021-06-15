Luton Town seal deal for Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell

Luton Town have signed highly-rated midfielder Allan Campbell from Scottish club Motherwell.

The 22-year-old was linked with a host of Championship clubs, including Fulham and MIllwall, but has now agreed to join the Hatters.

Luton have paid an undisclosed fee for Campbell who scored 16 goals in 159 appearances for Motherwell.

Campbell is Luton's third new arrival of the summer following the captures of Fred Onyedinma and Reece Burke.

Like Onyedinma, Luton were able to buy Campbell with a transfer fund that has been donated by fans who were willing to give up the 40% discount on season tickets they were entitled to.

“We are delighted to get Allan done as he’s one we’ve been tracking for a while," manager Nathan Jones said.

“He’s one of the best young midfield players in Scotland, athletic and hungry for success. He’s one that I’m sure will be a fans’ favourite at Kenilworth Road."

Campbell added: "Luton have given me the chance to come down here and really try and prove myself at this level, kick-on and develop me as a player and a person. I am an ambitious person, I set targets for myself and I’ve come down here, set targets and now I am going to try and get them."

Meanwhile, Northampton Town have agreed a deal to sign winger Dylan Connolly when his contract with Scottish side St Mirren expires at the end of the month.