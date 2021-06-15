Man punched young teen in the face as he stole family's puppies from their home

Police are hunting a man who walked into a house in Parkwood Avenue in Northampton and stole six puppies.

The man was challenged by two children, a 14- year old boy who he punched in the face and a 12-year old girl who he pushed down onto a sofa.

The suspect is described as:

A white man.

About 6ft, of a slim build

Wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey hooded zip up top with the hood up and a black face mask.

The six French bulldog puppies were taken at 1.30pm on Sunday 13th June.

Witnesses or anyone with any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Northamptonshire police are appealing for the person who stole the puppies to "do the right thing" and take them to a vets or contact the police anonymously, so they can be returned to their rightful owners.

Police say there are serious concerns for the physical health of the five week old puppies if they are not returned to the mother.