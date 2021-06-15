'Missing Man Formation' over Lakenheath marking anniversary of pilot's death

Play video

Watch a video of the 'Missing Man Formation' by Senior Airman John Ennis

An aircraft 'Missing Man Formation' could be seen over RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk today as the 48th Fighter Wing marked the year anniversary of the passing of 1st Lt. Kenneth “Kage” Allen.

1st Lt. Kenneth “Kage” Allen. Credit: RAF Lakenheath

Allen, described by his fellow servicemen as "a great aviator and Airman" who is "sorely missed", died in an aircraft crash in the North Sea on the 15th June, 2020, while performing his duties as an F-15C fighter pilot.

The 'Missing Man Formation' over RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk. Credit: Senior Airman Koby Saunders, RAF Lakenheath.

Today (15th June) a silence was observed by the Liberty Wing, then the 493rd Fighter Squadron flew over Heritage Park on base in a Missing Man Formation.

As the F-15C four-ship approached the park, a formation member pitched up out of the formation, creating a space where an aircraft should be.