Northampton Town Festival postponed after easing of Covid restrictions delayed
The Northampton Town Festival has been postponed due to the easing of Covid restrictions being delayed until July 19th.
The event, which plays host to the Northampton Town Show, funfair rides, hot air balloons and more was due to go ahead between the 3rd and 4th of July 2021.
The team are now working to find an alternative date.
Any tickets purchased can be transferred to the new date when it is announced, or alternatively they can be refunded.
This will be the fifth year the festival has taken place.
The event is hosted across two large arenas on the Racecourse in Northampton, large enough to accommodate the estimated 65,000+ attending.
Here's just a few of the things you can expect to see at the festival:
Stalls and bars from local traders
Chill out tents
Live music
Funfair rides
Fireworks
The Northampton Town Show
Hot air balloons
