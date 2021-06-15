Northampton Town Festival postponed after easing of Covid restrictions delayed

The Northampton Town Festival has been postponed due to the easing of Covid restrictions being delayed until July 19th.

The event, which plays host to the Northampton Town Show, funfair rides, hot air balloons and more was due to go ahead between the 3rd and 4th of July 2021.

The team are now working to find an alternative date.

Fireworks at the Northampton Town Festival Credit: Showtime Events Group

Any tickets purchased can be transferred to the new date when it is announced, or alternatively they can be refunded.

We understand how frustrating the delay is when you have purchased tickets and appreciate everyone’s patience and ongoing support. It has come as yet another blow to the event industry, but we remain optimistic that we will be bringing The Northampton Town Festival back for an amazing weekend, just a little later than expected! Northampton Town Festival Organisers

This will be the fifth year the festival has taken place.

The event is hosted across two large arenas on the Racecourse in Northampton, large enough to accommodate the estimated 65,000+ attending.

Here's just a few of the things you can expect to see at the festival:

Stalls and bars from local traders

Chill out tents

Live music

Funfair rides

Fireworks

The Northampton Town Show

Hot air balloons

Stunts at the Northampton Town Festival Credit: Showtime Events Group

