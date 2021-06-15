A paedophile who waited outside Peterborough train station with a bag of chocolates after arranging to meet a 12-year-old girl has been jailed for more than two years.

Nicholas Mucklin, 46, thought he was going to meet the girl outside the station on April 4, but was actually confronted by an online activist instead.

Mucklin had previously sent hundreds of messages to the 'girl', who was in fact a decoy account being run by the Online Child Abuse Activist Group .

During that time, he sent a picture of his genitals, said he wanted her to be his girlfriend and requested pictures of her in a bra - despite the fact the 'girl' told him she was only 12 years old.

Things came to a head on April 4 when he then arranged for her to get on a train and meet him in Peterborough to have sex.

He left home with a bag of chocolates, but instead of meeting the 'girl', he was met at the station by the activist who then called the police.

Mucklin, who is from Peterborough, admitted attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

“Mucklin repeatedly spoke completely inappropriately to a person he thought was a young girl and fully expected to meet her on that day," Detective Sergeant George Neal said.

“Thankfully, it was a fake account but his behaviour was absolutely disgraceful and I am pleased he will now serve time behind bars.

“I would encourage parents and their children to take time to consider their online and messenger app use and review their knowledge and security.”